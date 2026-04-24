Two reckless motorcycle riders, who were part of a larger pack, were taken to an area hospital and then charged with multiple felonies following a wild crash.

The Two Collided Trying to Turn Through and Intersection

Around 7:50 PM Tuesday night, a Spokane County Sheriff's Department motorcycle officer tried to pull over a group of riders who were speeding near the intersection of Sprague Ave. and Dishman Road.

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The pack split into 2 groups, the Officer followed some who headed toward Park Road, during the pursuit, the Officer estimated the riders exceeded at least 80 MPH and possibly as high as 100.

It became clear they were trying to outrun the Officer, two of them closest to him broke off and sped toward the intersection of Baldwin and Park, they collided trying to make the corner. The riders slid across the road, along with their bikes.

As the Officer and backup rolled up, both riders were getting to their feet. They were taken to an area hospital for minor injuries, but both are now facing major charges.

49-year-old Raymond M. Bell and 27-year-old Travis L. Kridler, are both facing felonies. Bell for the traffic offenses, and, according to the SCSO, he's also charged with:

"Driving with a Suspended Driver’s License 3rd Degree, Driving without a Required Interlock Device, Reckless Driving, and Possession of a Dangerous Weapon."

Both Riders Were Asked Why They Fled

Kridler is also facing multiple traffic-related offenses. The SCSO says when asked why they ran from Officers, Kridler replied "Dumb Idea."

Now both will be without their bikes, as they were impounded as part of the accident and incident investigation.