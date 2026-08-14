Given the time of the accident, it's not a surprise.

Spokane Motorcycle Rider Dies After Collision with a Moose

The incident occured early last Sunday morning, due to investigation, information released later in this week.

Around 1 AM Sunday, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office reports a male rider on a motorcycle was heading south on North Wood Road, near the intersection of West Jacobs Road, about ten miles west of Spokane. One report said 1 AM, the other 8 AM.

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The rider apparently hit his brakes in an effort to avoid missing a moose that was in the road. Moose, deer and elk are often active during the overnight hours, and the rider was not able to avoid the collision.

The Rider Ended up Being Thrown Into a Nearby Field

According to reports the SCSO was notified around 8 AM, and found the man in the field, he presumably died instantly from the crash. No word if the moose survived, drugs and alcohol were not a factor, says the SCSO. They didn't say if speed was either.

The man's relatives are being notified, more information expected to be released.