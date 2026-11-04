The Spokane County Sheriff's Office Wednesday afternoon released information that one of two Deputies who were shot November 3rd during a call about a domestic violence incident has died, and the other is on life support and not expected to survive.

The Deputies and SWAT Were Answering the Call Near Spangle, South of Spokane

Around 3:19 PM, as SWAT and Deputies were advancing toward one of the doors of the home, they were met with gunfire. After returning fire, another deceased person was found inside. Two of the Deputies were hit and suffered significant injuries. Spangle is a small town about 18 miles south of Spokane.

A female victim who called 9-1-1 said she'd been shot, but was not critically hurt, she'd been shot by her brother. That call came in around 2:19 PM.

Deputies, SWAT and Other Law Enforcement Swarmed to the Scene

Three people are dead, including the shooter. One body, according to the Spokesman Review, was found in the yard. According to the SCSO:

"Finding both Deputies critically injured, immediate life-saving medical aid was requested, including Life Flight helicopters, and a portion of I-90 and US-195 were closed by the Washington State Patrol and other local agencies for the emergency transport."

Now, One of The Deputies Has Died

The SCSO said that late Tuesday evening, one of the deputies passed away from his injuries, and now the second Officer is on life support and not expected to survive as well. The SCSO said the second Deputy is an organ donor and Officials said he will continue to save lives with his actions.

Part of the SCSO Statement read as follows:

"Although we know our Deputies knew the risks, they bravely moved toward danger to protect others they did not know. They did this with honor and with an unwavering sense of duty to their oath to serve and protect the citizens of Spokane County; they heroically placed themselves in mortal danger."

The female victim was treated at a hospital for non-life threatening wounds, we do not yet know what led up to the incident in the first place. The investigation continues.