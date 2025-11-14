Solgen Solar Energy Dumps 53 Pasco Jobs, WA Operations End in January ’26

A much-troubled solar energy company appears to be leaving WA state for good.

WARN Alert from November 15th indicates the company is shutting down

According to the Employment Security WARN Alert, Solgen (DBA d/b/a Purelight Power) is going to cease all WA state operations as of January 13th, 2026. It will close all operations and warehouses in Pasco, Spokane, Lakewood, Kent, Fife, and Everet.

In 2023, Solgen, who operates in OR and CA as well, was hit with a class action lawsuit, claiming they forced workers to sign no-compete clauses, violating WA state law.

They are also facing several lawsuits in several states accusing them of fraudulent misrepresentation, negligence, and deceptive sales practices toward customers, many of them elderly persons. Similar complaints have occurred elsewhere, with consumers saying their systems did not work as promised, and shoddy and low-quality workmanship led to issues.

The WARN Alert sent to the state by Purelight Power Experience Officer Charlotte Hinz indicated 55 of 104 workers losing their jobs effective immediately are in Pasco.

Aerial view of address listed for warehouse in Richland

Area listed as Solgen Warehouse google earth Area listed as Solgen Warehouse google earth loading...

The company also has dealings in Arizona, Texas, Kentucky, Ohio, and Idaho.

A variety of addresses were listed in the WARN Alert, including one at 5710 North Road 68 Suite 104 in Pasco as their Office, but that area is occupied by Planet Fitness. The company had built its corporate headquarters at 5715 Bedford St in Pasco.

No other information has been released.