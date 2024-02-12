Side by Side ATV Rider Takes out Fence, Clips Adams County Home

ATV tracks leading to fence (ACSO) ATV tracks leading to fence (ACSO) loading...

Adams County Deputies did not specify the location where the incidents occurred, but it's presumed in or near Othello.

Side-by-side ATV driver eludes Deputies, for a while

Around 3 AM Sunday morning, Adams County Sheriff's Deputies were called about a reckless driver of a side-by-side ATV. Previously, officers tried to pull over the driver, but they sped off.

The drive plowed through a fenced area (pictured) causing extensive damage, then sideswiped a house before eluding officers. The ATV was able to navigate some terrain where the Sheriff's patrol units couldn't get through.

However, thanks to several alert neighbors, they called Dispatch and notified officers of the location where the ATV had parked and was hidden in a garage.

Get our free mobile app

Thanks to these tips and video surveillance from near the area, Deputies located where the ATV was, and were able to arrest the driver. Tyler R. Fegert of Othello was arrested and charged with Felony Eluding, DUI, and 2 counts of Hit-and-Run. The investigation continues.