An 18-year-old Sunnyside man is in the Yakima County Jail following his criminal actions at the Sunnyside High School Graduation Friday.

The Suspect was Spotted in the Crowd

The ceremonies were scheduled for 8 PM, but prior one of a number of Sunnyside Police Officers was notified by a witness about a suspicious person.

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The event was being held at the Sunnyside Memorial Athletic Complex at the school.

The Suspect Fled, Injuries Several Persons

The youth, identified as Ojore Ayala-Garcia, was located but when he saw the Officers he fled through the crowd, knocking down some attendees at the ceremonies. Officers used a drone to help track Garcia.

He was eventually surrounded and captured, he was wanted in connection with a May 29th shooting, two other suspects are already in custody as well.

He was booked into jail on the shooting investigation charges, and new assault counts from the people he injured at the graduation ceremony.

No word if the incident delayed the ceremonies.