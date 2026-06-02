There has been a growing tide of resistance in WA state against sex offender re-entry homes, witness the massive public pushback against a proposed facility in Kennewick. Now, this.

Convicted Offender Flees Re-Entry Home in Spokane

When convicted sex offenders finish their prison terms, frequently they are assigned to group offender rentry homes. They're designed to help 'transition' them back into society--but have had mixed and sometimes dangerous results.

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US Marshals said over the weekend they captured an offender, who "willfully and knowingly" fled his re-entry home in Spokane on April 22nd. They said "on or around," perhaps indicating the operators of the home didn't immediatley realize he'd left?

Steven Ray St. Peter was originally imprisoned for a 2014 incident, he was charged with Abusive Sexual Contact of a Child, it happened on land belonging to the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Indian Reservation.

The Search Began With US Marshals

After warrants were issued, US Marshals began the search, and on May 29th he was located in Omak and arrested. Not only is he facing charges of illegally leaving the re-entry facility, he's also accused of failing to register as a sex offender and formal Escape from Custody.

He was arrested without incident, and is now back in Spokane in custody awaiting court on the new charges.