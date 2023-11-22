Seattle Considering Playground Next to City’s Only Nude Beach

Denny Baline Park (google street view) Denny Baline Park (google street view) loading...

This subject is raising eyebrows, even in Seattle.

City Parks and Rec Department strongly considering a park near nude beach

According to MyNorthwest.com, The Seattle Parks and Rec Department is looking over a proposal to build a $500K children's park next to one corner of a well-known clothing-optional beach.

Since the 1980's Denny Blaine Park, located in the Madison Park Neighborhood along Lake Washington has been a clothing-optional beach. Tourist information also indicates the park was once a well-known area for same-sex couples to meet up and recreate.

Now, it is most known for being a widely-used clothing optional beach.

Now the city is proposing a children's playground, and various voices are speaking up on both sides.

According to NyNorthwest.com:

"According to City of Seattle spokesperson Christina Hirsch, Seattle is considering putting a small children’s playground on the northwest corner of the park. The area was identified as needing a play area due to it currently sitting within a neighborhood that doesn’t have a play area or park within a 10-to-15-minute walk."

Those who oppose the plan say it is a thinly-disguised attempt to force out the clothing-optional practice, while others say putting a children's park within full potential view of nude adults is a dangerous, slippery slope.

The city plans to seek comments and input from citizens at several open houses in December.e