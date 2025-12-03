RV Loiterers Pilfer Electricity From Kennewick Business, Several Arrested

An unusual case in Kennewick of power pilfering

  Several suspects arrested

Tuesday Kennewick Police responded to a location in the 600 block of North Everett St. not far from the intersection of Entiat and Columbia Drive, about loiterers.

When Police arrived, a nearby business owner told them the loiterers were the occupants of an RV parked near the location. KPD said the owner told them the occupants of the RV were often "helping" themselves to the business' power supply.

Initial efforts to talk to the suspects resulted in them refusing to leave the RV, but eventually they came out. 47-year-old Rebekah Brandon, 42-year-old Kevin Woods, and 51-year-old Joshua Butler were arrested.

Their charges included theft, obstructing a public servant, resisting arrest and outstanding warrants.

They're now in the Benton County Jail. No word what became of the RV.

