Royal City Drug Bust Led by Sheriffs, Police and Homeland Security
The Grant County Sheriff's Office, along with Royal City Police, the Washington State Patrol, and Homeland Security Investigative officers raided a home in Royal City Wednesday.
Suspect arrested on multiple charges
According to information from Kyle Foreman, the Public Information Officer for the GCSO, the Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (INET) searched a home in the 300 block of Calla Street NW in Royal City. The area of the search is pictured below.
A suspect, identified as 30-year-old John P. Contreras, was arrested and taken into custody without incident.
After searching the residence and property, officers found an ounce of cocaine, $10K in cash, four firearms along with scales and drug packaging materials.
Contreras is now facing possession of cocaine with intent to distribute charges, and the investigation continues.