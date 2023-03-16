Royal City Drug Bust Led by Sheriffs, Police and Homeland Security

GCSO GCSO loading...

The Grant County Sheriff's Office, along with Royal City Police, the Washington State Patrol, and Homeland Security Investigative officers raided a home in Royal City Wednesday.

Suspect arrested on multiple charges

According to information from Kyle Foreman, the Public Information Officer for the GCSO, the Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (INET) searched a home in the 300 block of Calla Street NW in Royal City. The area of the search is pictured below.

area in Royal City of drug bust (Google maps) area in Royal City of drug bust (Google maps) loading...

A suspect, identified as 30-year-old John P. Contreras, was arrested and taken into custody without incident.

After searching the residence and property, officers found an ounce of cocaine, $10K in cash, four firearms along with scales and drug packaging materials.

Get our free mobile app

Contreras is now facing possession of cocaine with intent to distribute charges, and the investigation continues.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)