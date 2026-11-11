These are not brand-new ideas, in fact Ring tried them a few years ago.

Ring-Amazon To Debut new Indoor Security Drone, and Robot

Back in 2020, Ring created and marketed (somewhat) the Always Home Cam security drone, to be used residentially indoors. However, while it was put out on an invitation list, it never went for what they call 'general sale.'

Ring, who's been a subsidiary of Amazon for a while now, is back with a newer model, for the same price of $249.99. Called the Ring Drone Cam, it differs from the older model, which would only fly where it's owner mapped it. The new drone will follow programming, but it also makes suggestions and can adjust its patrol patterns.

Think of an Airborne Roomba?

The Drone Cam stays docked unless programmed to patrol, or can be activated by other Ring devices. It's camera records and stores activity, and it can navigate around furniture and walls. Ring calls it "autonomous mobile security."

Ring Security Robot---Amazon.com Ring Security Robot---Amazon.com

The Ring Rover Cam is a robot that can patrol office buildings, and uses a periscope camera to look over desks tables and chairs. For $999.99, the Rover Cam also patrols programmed areas, but can also map and scan sensitive areas and will respond to alerts. Both can store the footage they record.

According to Geekwire:

"The Rover is available for preorder in the U.S. and is scheduled to ship Dec. 16. The Drone Cam is slated for Jan. 27, 2027, but Ring is only taking email sign-ups for now. The fine print notes that the drone hasn’t yet received the required authorization from the Federal Communications Commission."

Neither of these models come with any kind of 'defensive' weaponry, no zaps or zing---much to the relief of household animals...