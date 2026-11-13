Richland Police have released an image of a missing 49-year-old woman, whose body was found November 4th in the Columbia River, east of the 1000 block of George Washington Way.

Police Hoping for More Public Leads

Debra D. Tilley of Richland, was captured on a surveillance camera walking a dog, around 4 PM near the Hains Levee Park Area in Richland.

Police also said they have a report of a female citizen in the area who had reported seeing someone who resembled Tilley around that same time.

Police Are Looking for Anyone Who Interacted

Tilley was missing just under a week, as reported by her family. An autopsy showed no obvious signs of trauma, however, her shoes and socks were missing when she was found. Richland Police are now focusing on trying to located anyone who may have intereacted with Tilley on October 29th.

However, they did not conclusively say that was the day she ended up in the river. Her body was found November 4th shortly after noon.

NO other details released, the investigation continues. Anyone with any information is urged to call 509-628-0333 referencing case #26-053565. All leads can be confidential.