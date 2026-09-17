The business opened as a storefront in February 2023, after starting online, then moving to the Kennewick Public Market.

Kindred Spirits to Close October 24th

Sometimes ideas come out of difficult times. According to the Tri Cities Area Journal of Business, such an idea will now come to an end, with Kindred Spirits closing.

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The store was inspired by the COVID-era of increased alcohol consumption. Founders and Co-Owners Marlys and Charles Aspinwall were inspired to launch the idea of offering a wide ranch of non-alcoholic beverages for social and family events after seeing so much consumption during COVID and afterward.

The Business Began Online

They first set up online, then moved to the Kennewick Public Market, before settling into their current location near the intersection of Bradley and GW Way in Richland.

They offered over 150 different products, each intended to provide an attractive alcohol-free beverage option for consumers.

The Owners Plan to Retire

According to the TCAJOB, the Aspinwalls are planning to retire, and initially looked for a buyer, and reportedly had some interest, but no sale has occurred.

The non-alcohol beverage market, according to business reports, boomed in the Mid Columbia and elsewhere as the nation came out of the Pandemic, and people realized they needed to perhaps cut back on consumption.

Again, Kindred Spirits last day will be Octoiber 24, their lease expires October 31st.