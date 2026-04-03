I remember the Richland library, as a young kid, when I wasn't getting sunburned outside in the summer, I'd go to the library, read and check out some books! Play outside, read inside. Repeat all summer!

Friends of The Richland Library Present their Annual Book Sale

If you like to read, and save money, and support the library, this is for you. And, it's a huge mix of all kinds of books. These are not throwaways, or tattered remains from the discount bargain bin, there are quality books across the spectrum.

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The event will be held April 22 through 25th at the Library at 955 Northgate in Richland. Some of the prices will shock you--in a good way. Profits go toward a variety of programs to help the library.

Childrens' Books for how Little?

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Kids books are as low as $.50 cents, hardback books and tradebooks are just one dollar. Regular paperbacks are a quarter, yes, $.25 cents. And according to the City of Richland:

"On Saturday, shoppers can take advantage of the popular $5 Bag Sale. Just fill a grocery-sized bag with books for just $5. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own bags, and there is no limit to the number of bags purchased."

Here's the schedule for the event (Via City of Richland):

• "Wednesday, April 22 ��� Friends Members Preview Night

5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

(Memberships available at the door for $10)

• Thursday, April 23 – Open to the Public

10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

• Friday, April 24 – Open to the Public

10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

• Saturday, April 25 – $5 Bag Sale all day - Open to the Public

10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m."

For more details on this great opportunity, click here.