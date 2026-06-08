Not long ago, we reported how WA law enforcement agencies and government officials have been waving the flag about the growing issues with E-bikes, and their riders.

Now, Richland is Preparing to Possibly Put Teeth Into Some Ordinances

The Richland City Council, during their first meeting in June, discussed a proposed ordinance that would make parents responsible for children who are illegally operating E-bikes. It would make it a misdemeanor. The ordinance is formally called "Failure to Supervise a Child."

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This is not the by-product of parents, or citizens groups, the idea is from Chief of Police Martin Pilcher, it's in response to a rapidly-growing number of incidents and complaints from the public.

�� Many Newer E-Bikes are Actually Motorcycles

We recently reported how many of the bigger, newer E-bike models actually cross the threshold of being a motorcycle in WA state. If the motor exceeds 750 watts of power, it requires lights, license plate, registration and proper licensing for the rider.

According to The Center Square:

(Chief) "Pilcher told the dais that the misdemeanor offense is intended for situations involving repeat juvenile offenders and egregious incidents where additional accountability is warranted. He said officers would issue a warning at first, before charging the parents in any subsequent incidents involving their child."

The Council's vote was 5-2 on the matter, to move forward. This will set up further discussion and likely passing a final Ordinance in the coming weeks and months.

Pasco Child Dies in E-Bike Crash

Late in the evening May 26th. a 17-year-old teen was killed when their E-bike slammed into an SUV at the intersection of Road 60 and Burns Road in Pasco.

This spurred new procedures in Pasco, which are being enacted. Minibikes, E-bikes, and what are called "E-motos" are also subject to laws in Kennewick prohibiting riding on sidewalks, in traffic or other public roads.