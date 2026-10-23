Many are calling them heroes, they would say they were just doing their job.

Richland Fire Crews Rescue A Woman and 2 Children Trapped by Dryer Fire

Late Wednesday evening, Richland Fire Units were called to the Shoreline Village Apartments near the corner of Duportail and Tanglewood Drive about a second-story fire.

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When they arrived they saw visible flames and black smoke that originated from what crews said was a dryer fire. They also saw a woman and 2 children who were trapped on the balcony just outside the unit.

Smoke and Fire Had the Residents Trapped

Crews realized the unit was full of smoke and with the visible flames, an exit through the unit was not possible. The firemen split into two teams, one entering the building through the front to make sure no other units were igniting, the other deployed a pair of laddres to help rescue the woman and children.

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The three residents were safely rescued, and when crews entered the affected unit, the sprinkler system had already activated and had significantly knocked down the flames and smoke.

Other Units Assisted with Evacuations

As a precaution, fire units from Kennewick, Pasco, Benton County Fire 4 helped evacuate residents temporarily until crews could determine the flames had not spread to any other area of othe building.

The Red Cross and other Disaster Agencies are assisting the residents of the burned unit. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.