For several months, the Richland Arts Center Task Force has been studying ways to increase the usage of the Amphitheater at the Reach Museum, located on Fowler in Richland. Now they've presented their report.

Task Force Recommends $5 Million Renovations

It's an alternative to the voter-rejected proposal to build a performing arts center next to the Reach and the Amphitheater that received 60 percent negative response in February of last year (2025). It was placed on the special election ballot, but convincingly defeated by voters.

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The Task Force believes improvements to restrooms for patrons, concessions, professional upgrades to the lighting, sound, and production systems. It would also include pedestrian and accessibility upgrades.

The Study and Task Force Believes Usage Would Increase

Over the last year, the Richland Public Facilities District has worked to market the venue as a location for events, and hope to increase its $40,000 annual rental revenue. According to the Tri-City Area Journal of Business, Officials believe improvements would double that figure, and other revenue could come from other events.

No action was taken on the report but the RPFD is looking it over. The report did not include any specific funding sources, but Officials are waiting for the results of a feasibility study that's currently being performed.