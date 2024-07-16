Retail Center, Eyecare Facility Coming to Kennewick’s Vista Field

The City of Kennewick and Port of Kennewick announced recently more development coming to the renovated Vista Field area.

Eyecare facility and retail space planned

The Port says a new eyecare facility is planned, according to their release:

"During its July 9, 2024, regular meeting, the Port of Kennewick Board of Commissioners received and unanimously approved a Letter of Interest (LOI) from Dr. Brandon Furness and Dr. Royce Barney as developers and incorporated as Cantley Vision Inc. The optometrists plan to build a two-story eye care center, retail optical shop and leasable retail space on Lot 31 at Vista Field. The Tri-Cities doctors own Columbia Point Eye Care in Richland and Columbia Point Eye Care in Kennewick.

This is the first medical facility to announce plans to locate at Vista Field. The proposed project would include a 7,000-square-foot building with dedicated medical offices, optical retail and approximately 1,500 square feet of retail tenant space."

It will be located near Crosswind Boulevard and Azure. Crosswind is the new street that cuts east and west through the middle of the old Vista Airfield, which is now being renovated with multiple projects.

Get our free mobile app

The Port says nearly 40 percent of the available parcels at Vista Field have been sold or are pending sale for development.