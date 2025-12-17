Congressman Dan Newhouse Won’t Seek Re-Election in 2026

He won't seek a sixth term in Congress.

GOP's Newhouse makes announcement

Congressman Dan Newhouse announced Wednesday December 17th, he will not seek a sixth term in the House of Representatives.

Newhouse, 70, is a former WA State House Rep, then served four years under Gov. Gregoire as director of the WA State Department of Agriculture. Overseeing an ag operation in Central WA, he serves on the House Ag Committee, and has been a key part of pro-ag legislation, and also preserving the dams in the Pacific Northwest.

He issued a statement that read:

“Serving the Fourth District of Washington has been the honor of my life, and this decision comes with no reservations or remorse, only gratitude for the tremendous opportunity to have represented my home state in Congress."

First elected in 2014, he quickly took up numerous causes key to the ag industry and preserving American farming integrity and other related fields.

He helped push legislation to limit foreign ownership of American farm and other lands, and also helped with work to battle the growing drug and fentanyl issues in the US.

His announcement leaves a wide-open race next year in the very red 4th Congressional District, he is one of only two GOP Congressional leaders from WA state. The announcement comes as a surprise, as there did not appear to be any hints he would not seek re-election in 2026.