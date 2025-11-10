Red Robin to Close 70 Locations, Kennewick, Yakima, Wenatchee Included?

Red Robin, which began in Seattle, in WA State in 1969, and had its first franchise restaurant in Yakima ten years later, plans to close 10-15 locations in the next year.

The closures are part of a larger downsizing over next 4-5 years

Red Robin has 498 locations in 39 states scattered across the US, with 31 locations in WA. Corporate officials have announced in 2025 10-15 underperforming locations will be closed, many of them by letting their leases expire.

It will begin with 10-15 in 10-15 in 2025 and continue over the next 3-4 years after that. According to restaurant business data, the Spokane Valley locations is the busiest in the entire chain, but no public data is available about the rest of the venues.

Red Robin Officials said in the news release the 70 locations that will be closed lost about $6 million in 2024. Locations in WA include Yakima, Wenatchee, Kennewick, Kent, Federal Way, Seattle, Spokane, Spokane Valley, Tacoma, Vancouver and Olympia.

No specifics were listed about what locations in WA might be on that list. The Yakima location is on Nob Hill Boulevard, Kennewick is on North Columbia Center Boulevard, and Wenatchee is 1306 Miller Street.

According to MyNorthest.com:

"As of 2025, Red Robin has generated an overall income of $5.2 million, representing a $24.2 million increase compared to the previous year. The chain paid off $20.3 million of its debt after borrowing more than $100 million under its credit facility."