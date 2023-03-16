Reckless Rider With Child Passenger Eludes Deputies Near Pasco Park

Franklin County Deputies are searching for this rider, who eluded them on Wednesday.

Rider hit dangerously high speeds through a Pasco Park

Wednesday afternoon, the FCSO says this person pictured was seen riding a dirt bike very recklessly on Road 60. Then witnesses and Deputies spotted them again near Road 64, and the rider was also spotted traveling at very high rates of speed near Wade Park, which is located near Road 54 by the river in Pasco.

The FCSO was especially concerned because aside from the speed and manner in which this person was riding, they appeared to have a passenger on the back of their bike who looked to be not more than 10 or 11 years old.

The passenger did have a helmet on, but the FCSO said they would "like to have a word" with this rider. Anyone who may have information is urged to call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.