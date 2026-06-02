A dangerous 19-year old driver who decided to go 120 MPH on I-90 was eventually nabbed with help from above.

Man Was Clocked and Pursued Westbound on I-90

Spokane has had a growing issue with car "meet-ups," where younger drivers gather and show off the speed of their vehicles, but often in drag races and excessive speed. Spokane authorities have stepped up patrols.

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The Spokane County Sheriff's Office released a new aerial video of a suspect who was pursued for a number of miles while speeding westbound on I-90, and hitting 120 MPH.

The circled vehicles in the the picture from Air 1 (Video still image) are the Officer on the left and the suspect on the right.

It Began With an Excessive Speeder

Around 10:10 PM a SCSO Patrol Unit was stationary near I-90 and Evergreen Road when a newer Ford Mustang went flying by, passing others at a high rate of speed. Firing up his lights and siren, the Deputy caught up with the suspect near Pines Road, but broke off pursuit due to safety concerns.

The errant driver, later identified as Paul E. Komarov, continued to speed through the city before taking the 2nd Ave. Exit. The whole time the SCSO Chopper, Air 1, was monitoring his driving via their nighttime detection (infrared) cameras.

Komarov eventually parked his car near the Liberty Park Library and a short time later ground units contacted him as he was walking-running in the area. This image shows the suspect after he was being surrounded before his arrest (circled).

SCSO Air 1 pursuit of suspect SCSO Air 1 pursuit of suspect loading...

He was arrested, refused to answer questions, and is facing multiple charges in the Spokane County Jail. When he was arrested Komarov was wearing a sweatshirt that reportedly read: "But Officer...the sign said to a burnout."

It is believed his vehicle was towed and placed in the Spokane Count impound lot.