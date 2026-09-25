Officials say it's one of the more shocking, careless examples of reckless driving in a school zone in Eastern WA.

A 34-Year-Old Man Jailed for Burnouts in A School Zone

The Airway Heights Police Department, just southwest of Spokane near the Airport and Fairchild AFB, just released information about a reckless driver they located on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Around 3:20 PM during dismissal times at Sunset Elementary School in Airway Heights, an AHPD Officer assigned to the Cheney School District was conducting a traffic safety emphasis patrol in the area. Most of Airway Heights is part of the large Cheney School District.

The Officer Heard an Engine Revving Loudly

A couple of blocks away, the loud vehicle was heard, then he saw a black Corvette traveling at a very high rate of speed while still inside the school zone. Another Officer who responded also saw the vehicle speeding.

As they worked to locate the vehicle, in part by listening for its distinctive exhaust roar, they finally executed a traffic stop on the car.

A Witness Reported Seeing a Burnout

A neighbor in the area told Officers they saw the Corvette do a lengthy burnout in the middle of the street, less than 2 blocks from the school, and while children were walking on the sidewalks.

Given the totality of the evidence and the driver's repeatedly causing potential threats to the children walking home, he was arrested and his car was towed and impounded.

The Driver Was a 34-Year-Old Adult Man

The driver, identified as 34-year-old Stephen R. Feldmiller, was arrested and is facing Reckless Driving Charges. It is possible endangerment may be considered as well.

The investigation continues.