Power Pole Crash Near Finley Caused by Speed, Lack of Attention

Two 19-year-olds escaped serious injury late Tuesday night near Finley.

The driver was traveling too fast, say Deputies

The crash occurred near the intersection of E. Perkins and Dague Road, the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, according to Deputies.

The vehicle slammed into a power pole, causing it to flip on its roof. Both of the occupants were able to crawl out of the wreckage, and did not sustain serious injury.

The BCSO says inattention behind the wheel along with the speed led to the crash. Benton PUD crews responded and were able to secure a temporary fix to the pole so power would not be disrupted, more repairs are expected Wednesday.

No word if any citations were issued in the crash at this time.