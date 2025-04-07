Port of Pasco Considers Massive Cold Storage Project

April 9th, the Port of Pasco will hold a meeting to consider selling 30 acres of land at its Reimann Industrial Center to a cold storage company from Idaho.

The facility would be the firms only NW property

The Port has been working with a company called Cold Summit Development, initially, they reached an agreement for a $4.5 million dollar sale. However, the company asked for the terms to be modified to satisfy its lender.

Last year, Darigold was talking with a cold storage company about co-locating with their facility at the Reimann Center. According to the Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business, Cold Storage has six facilities across the country. They lease space at a facility in Dallas and Arizona to Lineage Logistics. That's the company whose warehouse burned down in Finley last year.

If built, it would be the company's only Pacific Northwest property. The journal reports Cold Storage says it's the only such firm that is Energy Star Certified, the EPA energy saving program.

The Reimann Industrial Center is a 300-acre area north of Pasco, west of Highway 395, and next to the Burlington Northern railroad line. It was purchased from a farmer, it was established in the fall of 2019 to allow for business development and expansion.