Port of Kennewick Inks 300 Home Deal for Vista Field

The Port says the deal includes four parcels that could accommodate up to 300 single-family homes, in a variety of configurations.

Port of Kennewick's deal one of, if not the largest, in its history

Following the closure of the Vista Field airstrip in 2013, the area has steadily been developed, and the public is now seeing more phases.

Vista Field Development (Port of Kennewick You tube) Vista Field Development (Port of Kennewick You tube) loading...

At their Tuesday meeting on March 25th, the Port sold four parcels to BlueChart Homes, out of Silverdale and Redmond.

The sale will allow BlueChart to develop a mix of row houses, townhouses and attached and detached units in a residential community.

According to the Port's news release:

“BlueChart Homes has the funding and experience to build at scale while implementing the community’s vision for Vista Field,” said Tim Arntzen, port CEO. “Their focus on residential will activate public spaces and create patrons to attract and support additional commercial and retail development at Vista Field.”

BlueChart is a joint venture by whom the Port calls two experienced developers Levi Holmes and Benjamin Paulus. It will begin with the development of 32 homes just west of the Port's "initial development area" and expand from there.

You can see more about Vista Field's Development by looking at their Master Plan here.