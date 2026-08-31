A 47-year-old Pomeroy, WA man is facing multiple serious charges after a weekend assault on a Deputy, and a bomb threat.

The Man Was Spotted on Deputy's Home Security System August 29th.

Saturday, in Pomeroy, in Garfield County, an off-duty Sheriffs' Deputy was alerted on his phone about a man prowling around his home.

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The Officer saw the man on surveillance video, making his way around the property, pouring what appeared to be fuel from a gas can around the structure and his personal vehicle.

A Fight Ensued When the Man Was Confronted

After the Deputy arrived at his home, he confronted the man, and demanded he come out from behind the vehicle. The suspect, identified as William Timothy Peeple, charged aggressively at the Officer and the two struggled briefly before the Officer was able to deploy his Taser. The Officer did sustain some injuries, but he gained control of Teeples before other Officers arrived.

When Teeple was subdued, he told the other Officers he'd planted a bomb at his own residence a few houses away, and it was attached to a tank of diesel. Due to the nature of the threat, the Washington State Patrol Bomb Squad was called.

Area Homes were Evacuated

However, after a thorough investigation, it was determined Teeple's threat was false. However, he is still facing a slew of charges, according to the Garfield County Sheriff's Office:

• "Assault in the Third Degree (on a police officer)

• Three counts of Criminal Attempted Arson

• Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree

• Resisting Arrest"

He was booked into the Whitman County jail, the investigation continues.