Since opening their first Tri-City location on Columbia Center Boulevard in Kennewick in the summer of 2017, Planet Fitness has steadily expanded to Pasco, and Richland. The Kennewick location is pictured here.

PF Kennewick---google street view PF Kennewick---google street view

Now, they're looking at building their fourth location soon.

Busy Growing Area Chosen for New Gym

One of the fastest developing areas in the Tri-Cities is West Richland, having gained thousands of new residents over the last decade. Now, the Belmont Development area has been chosen for a new 22,000-plus square-foot Planet Fitness.

Initially, a 30,000 square-foot facility was proposed, but now it appears it will be slightly larger than the Kennewick gym on Columbia Center Boulevard, which is just over 20,000. The Kennewick center took the place of the old Value VIllage.

The Belmont Area is Growing Fast

As businesses expand and grow in the area, the Belmont District is one of the fastest expanding, partly to meet the needs of extensive housing communities in the area. This is the Pasco location on Road 68.

Planet Fitness Pasco---google street view Planet Fitness Pasco---google street view

Plans and work on bringing in another Planet Fitness have been underway for some time.

When Will it Open?

Plans are still being finalized, with permitting and site studies, according to the City of West Richland.

This would be the first of the four Tri-City Planet Fitness locations built 'just for them,' from the ground up, as the other three occupied previously built storefront locations and properites. The Richland location occupied a storefront previously held by Mid Columbia Wine and Spirits.

While the Pasco location moved into a previously unoccupied location, the building had already been constructed. And Kennewick took the place of the old Value Village.