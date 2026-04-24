The City of Pendleton has put a temporary moratorium on new pot dispensaries, after growing public comments and concerns.

Pendleton Is the Most Saturated City in Our Region

KEPR-TV and City Officials report they are pausing allowing new pot stores after public questions about how fast they are growing.

The questions also are coming from other business leaders and owners, who question the growing 'saturation' of the area within city limits. They are asking about what effect it will have on the community.

It's No Secret-Many Business Owners Don't Like Being Next to a Pot Store

While other cities like Hermiston have banned dispensaries within their city limits after loud opposition from the community, Pendleton allows them. But many business owners, including the Pasco Latin Business Owners community, are strongly opposed to such business. It varies from city to city.

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Pendleton Officials have paused allowing any new dispensaries until more discussion can be had. Ironically, the owner of Kind Leaf, one of the first stores, is in favor of limits on the number of dispensaries. However, some observers claim that's more of a business decision, aimed at limiting potential competition for their business.

Pendleton Has More Stores Per Capita Than Most

When you compare cities with similar populations, Pendleton has the most pot stores per capita than anyone in the region. The city population, based on census figures, is between 17,000 and 17,200, there are four pot stores and two more coming soon that have already been approved. That's an average of one store for every 2,866 persons.

Walla Walla, with a population, has 33,900 people, and 3 stores, an average of one store for every 11,300 persons.

Prosser, population just under 7,000 has, has one inside, and one just outside of the city limits, basically, 2. That's one for every 3,500 persons.

Hermiston, as we mentioined, does not have any, due to their ban. Connell and Milton Freewater, cities with similar small populations, do not have any.