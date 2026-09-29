For a number of months, Maverick Gaming, which operates 27 Properties in WA, Nevada and Colorado, has been in Chapter 11 Bankruptcy. Now, it appears one of their Tri-City properites might have new life.

Pasco Councilman Says New Ownership Coming for Pasco Location

Maverick has closed 7 casinos in WA state, the Dragon Tiger and Crazy Moose in Mountlake Terrace; the Palace in Lakewood, Silver Dollar in Renton, Roman Casino in Seattle, and the Silver Dollar Casinos in SeaTac and Mill Creek.

Now the Crazy Moose in Pasco appeared to be closing. Councilman Leo Perales said a WARN Alert and an official letter from Maverick to the city September 28th. announced the 137 jobs would be going away and the venue would be closing by November 30th. of this year. The letter is pictured below;

Closure letter--Facebook--Councilman Leo Perales Closure letter--Facebook--Councilman Leo Perales

But Right After Closure Letter, Perales Said There's New Life

However, the letter from Maverick indicated the status of the Crazy Moose and other properties could change if they were able to be sold. It appears that is the case. Perales said in part:

"The good news from the updated information is that Crazy Moose is changing ownership rather than shutting down."

So far, no Official statement from Maverick, but Perales said it's happening. More information is expected to be released soon.

WARN Alert Issued Depite Backround Movement

Although Maverick is in Chapter 11 and has closed properties, as indicated in their letter to Pasco, if new owners are found for their properties, some may not close or stay closed. They were still legally mandated to report closures and layoffs, as required by law.

If new ownership has been obtained, we don't know exactly what will happen. There's no information indicating the Maverick properties will continue 'unchanged.'

We will continue to monitor the situation.