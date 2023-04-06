Lewis st underpass crash ()PPD) Lewis st underpass crash ()PPD) loading...

Late Wednesday night, Pasco Police say disaster was luckily averted in a DUI crash.

Woman slams car into tunnel wall of Lewis Street Underpass

Pasco is unique in that it has an underpass. Not a tunnel, but on East Lewis Street, since 1937, drivers go under the railroad tracks there.

It's not an extensive or long 'tunnel' but big enough to qualify as an underpass. But it almost proved deadly Wednesday night.

Pasco Police say a woman was driving on Lewis, weaving back and forth into oncoming lanes of traffic, and several other drivers notified police.

The woman then apparently lost control, and stuffed her car into the wall in the underpass, but luckily didn't hit any other drivers.

The woman, who fortunately was not hurt, ended up blocking Lewis under the tracks until her car could be towed. She repeated, according to Pasco PD, kept saying the officers were being "mean," and she just needed to get home.

She did get to a home of a different variety, officers arrested her for DUI and she was taken to the Franklin County Jail.