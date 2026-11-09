Pasco Police were busy this last week, but one case in particular was pretty 'funny'

Officers Win Game of Hide and Seek With Attic Suspect

Pasco Police shared a reel of a recent arrest, where a wanted suspect was located in an attic, he'd gotten there, but the attic did not have a drop down ladder.

K-9 Elon hit on the man, who was wanted for a felony and several misdemeanor warrants. Officers used a ladder to climb up, found him, and apprehended him. They shared a reel which you can see by clicking here. The accompanying music they added, from Metallica, is hilarious!

The suspect is circled in red in our image from Pasco PD

That Wasn't the Only Case They Had

A drone helped locate a Domestic Violence suspect, he was wanted after reportedly holding a knife to his girlfriend's throat. He was spotted by a drone, tried to run, but was quickly captured, the knife located, and he was jailed.

Another case involved a man who drove away from a DV incident after threatening his girlfiend and destroying some property. He refused to stop when Officers caught up with his vehicle, before finally stopping in the Taco Bell drive through---apparently he was hungry? He was jailed without incident.

And Finally, Drunk Driver Fails in Fleeing Hit-And-Run

A drunk driver slammed another vehicle near the intersection of 10th Ave. and Nixon Street, then tried to limp away in his damaged rig. He was located and captured near 5th and Shoshone, and jailed in multiple counts, including DUI.