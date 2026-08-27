Law enforcement has not released a lot of details, presumably one of the reasons is there's likely still investigating going on. However, it was significant sweep.

Pasco PD and Other Agencies Raid Downtown Pasco Parks

Pasco Police released information Wednesday afternoon about a series of downtown Pasco narcotic sweeps in several public parks. The specific parks in play were not revealed.

Joining the Pasco Police Street Crimes Unit were Officers from the Benton County Sheriff's Office and the Tri-Cities Metro Drug Task Force.

Officers Conducted a Six-Hour Surveillance And Sweep

During the operation, Officers closely monitored activity in the parks, and directly observed a number of narcotics trafficking and sale operations. Four arrests were made, but no names of suspects released yet.

PascoDrug Bust Wednesday--Pasco PD Facebook PascoDrug Bust Wednesday--Pasco PD Facebook

These suspects are now facing felony drug charges. More information is expected to be released.

The Tri-City Metro Drug Task Force Goes Back a Long Time

Founded in 1988, the group consisted of a collaboration of law enforcement from Richland, Pasco, Kennewick Police, Benton and Franklin County Deputies, and West Richland PD. Soon afterward, the group was able to get federal funding to help support their drug eradication efforts. Sometimes, depending on the size and scope of the activity, Homeland Security and the DEA join them in their operations.

There are not readily available totals for how many arrests they've made since 1988, but typical years they average anywhere from 140 to 230 apprehensions--depending on drug and criminal activity in the region.