Another Pasco Airplort Landmark Begins, Direct Flights to Burbank, LA

Another major milestone for Tri-City and Eastern WA travelers, via the Pasco Airport (PSC).

Non-stop daily flights begin to Burbank

Monday, October 27th. the Pasco Airport announced that over the weekend, Alaska Air began to offer its daily flight direct from PSC to the Burbank Airport.

This significant travel step will now connect travelers directly with Burbank and the Hollywood-LA area, and has been in demand for some time. According to Airport Officials, including Director Buck Taft:

���Today’s inaugural flight is an exciting moment for the Tri-Cities Community, “Hollywood Burbank is a proven destination and the addition of daily service on Alaska Airlines will provide our travelers with even more flexibility when heading to Southern California, whether for work, vacation, or to visit loved ones. We’re thrilled to see this route take off.”

The flights are being conducted using an Embrayer 175 aircraft, which resembles a smaller version of a Boeing 737, but seats at least 76 passengers. There's an option from Pasco for a First of Premium Class flight.

Pasco continues to break travel records, following COVID, 2023 and 2024 saw record numbers of travelers from and to Pasco.