Pasco DUI Driver ‘Dozes’ Off in Roundabout, Chase Ensues
Pasco PD says it's the first DUI of the New Year's Eve beginning in Pasco.
Drunk driver found parked in roundabout
Pasco Police did not specify which roundabout this happened in, but early Tuesday morning, an Officer on Patrol came across this car parked half-sideways in a roundabout.
After the Officer contacted the driver, they tried to flee, but Police were able to pin him in by driving in front of him and he basically ran right to them.
The driver, identified as 19-year-old Brendan Martinez, was arrested on charges of DUI, Hit and Run, Failure to Stop, and Resisting Arrest.
