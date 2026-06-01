What begn as a search that netted 16 candidates is down to 5.

Pasco Invites Public to Open House to Meet The Final Five Candidates for Chief of Police

Pasco will be holding a public open house, Wednesday, June 10th. at the HAPO Center at TRAC. It will be from 6:15 to 8:15 PM. Citizens who wish to ask questions can submit them by June 3rd to the City of Pasco. That submission link is here.

People can meet the five candidates. They include:

Jen Miles. She comes from Oakland, County Michigan, since 1999 was the first female operator on the Oakland County SWAT team, worked a wide variety of agency units, graduated from the FBI National Academy in 2024, and has a long list of law enforcement experience. She has a criminal justice degree and a masters degree as well.

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Bill Parramore. From his joining the Pasco Police Department in January of 2004, he has served multiple roles in PPD, including Police Officer, Major Crimes Detective, Narcotics Detective, Patrol Sergeant, Street Crimes Sergeant, Patrol Captain, and Detective Captain. He has also overseen numerous investigations, and is also an FBI National Academy Graduate.

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Dave Ellis. He comes from the County Sheriff backround, having served 9 years as Spokane County Under Sheriff, and the last six years as Chief of Police for the City of Spokane Valley. His long list of duties have included SWAT team, Aviation Unit, investigations, traffic, and others. He has been a member of multiple public safety boards. He is also and FBI National Academy Graduate.

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Brent Cook. For 36 years, he has served the Pasco Police Department in at least five roles, including K-9 handler, and is now Deputy Chief of Police. His career includes executive oversight of the entire department, and he was the driver behind their drone, real time data programs, and other important benchmarks. Many of them are utilized actively by the Department today.

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Jeff Bratcher. A 35-year law enforcement veteran, he has worked in a multitude of law enforcement arenas, and was awarded the Los Angeles PD Execellence Award in 2022 for his work in crime reduction and other growth in the Department's Newton Division.

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Again, the event will be held June 10th at the HAPO Center at TRAC, for more details see the CIty of Pasco website.