Tri-Tech Students to be ‘Crash Victims’ for Pasco Airport Drill

The FAA, or Federal Aviation Administraion, requires airports to have at least one major crisis response emergency exercise every three years, Pasco Airport will be having theirs Wednesday the 17th.

70 Tri-Tech Students will play simulated crash victims

The City of Pasco and the Pasco Airport released the information about the event, it will take place at the facility.

This year's emergency event will be a simulated plane crash caused by a collision with a drone. A number of agencies will be included, according to the City:

"Pasco Fire Department

Richland Fire Department

Kennewick Fire Department

Franklin County Emergency Management

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

Pasco Police Department

Port of Pasco

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

Transportation Security Administration (TSA")

The event will be a very realistic simulation, including the Tri-Tech students who will even have make-up to simulate a wide variety of injuries. The event will not pose any traffic or other interruptions to airport services or traffic in the area.