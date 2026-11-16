One City of Seattle Official at the Mayor's Office called the Outlook crash this week a "major pain in the ass," although the last word was left out of a lot of news reports. What did it cost Microsoft?

Outlook Crash Was NOT Hacking, but Internal

Thursday morning, Microsoft began to experience a crashing of its Outlook programs, along with Teams, Co Pilot, Microsoft 365 and others. The root of the issue was one server after another were failing automated 'self-checks,' and therefore dropping out of service.

This created a domino effect, which spread the workload onto other units, until they became overloaded. Think of a home computer or tablet that has too much data and programs, but not enough memory. It crashes.

Microsoft Was Able to Restore Service, But...

The effect was not just felt in Eastern WA, but spead globally, as far away as Singapore and parts of Europe. Microsoft was able to accomplish repairs faster than they thought, but the estimated losses to the company were said to be anywhere from $200 to $400 million. But those losses are insured, according to sources.

However, global lost productivity, including transactions, sales etc. are estimated to be near $7 billion dollars. The Anderson Economic Group, by way of CNN Business, estimated that was the approximate total from lost productivity. Many of us were 'stranded' and had to utilize other email services. However, many companies utilize Outlook for their corporate tasks, and that's what led to the slowdowns.

Microsoft Reports a few sluggish areas late Friday, but overall, service has been restored.