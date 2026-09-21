An area known for gang-related issues has produced another incident near Othello.

Drive-By Shooting Damages Car Late Saturday Night

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says a drive-by shooting left a vehicle with some bullet holes near the Edson Tracks area.

Around 11:08 PM Saturday night, September 19th, Deputies responded to the 2100 block of April Road about witnesses who heard gunfire. The location is circled in red in our photo.

Deputies Found the Vehicle, but No Suspects

Officers searched the area, and did find damage to the vehicle, but no injuries were reported. Information released was limited due to the ongoing investigation. It's believed to be gang-related, and the suspects are said to be juveniles.

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The Edson Tracks area is just south and west of Othello, an unincorporated area that has seen a higher crime rate than the city. Numerous drug, weapons, and gang-related arrests and raids have taken place in the area. It's an area of residential subdivisions.

Othello's Crime Rate is Lower than Average, But Not Edson

The crime rate for Othello is noticeably lower than similar-sized cities in WA, but the Edson Tracks crime rate is noticeably higher.