Oregon Researchers Testing Grape Spray to Protect Fruit From Smoke

Wildfire smoke can affect grapes, and with the many wineries in WA, OR and the Pacific Northwest, researchers are doing something about it.

Oregon State developing, testing spray-on protection

According to researchers, the spray-on treatment is showing promise. Oregon State University researchers have been testing the spray which is a "cellulose nanofiber-based coatings containing chitosan and beta-cyclodextrin that can be applied to grapes in the vineyard."

According to the research, which has been going on to some degree for many years, the spray blocks harmful chemicals from the smoke, but allows others to cling to the fruit. Some elements in the air can actually enhance the flavor of the wine, depending on what kind is being made.

The research accelerated after the massive wildfires that hit British Columbia, as well as WA and OR in 2020. The chemicals can be applied in the vineyard, and save time because less work is needed to wash the fruit.

OSU researchers say it's possible the spray will be commercially available in a few years.