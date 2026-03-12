Really! What Are Your Chances of a Perfect March Madness Bracket?

Every year, we hear about what the chances are you could have a perfect Men's NCAA March Madness hoops bracket. But, they are even more astronomical as time goes by.

A Noted Wager Website Paints a VERY Slim Picture

Bookies.com has released new data about how rare it would be to have a perfect bracket. Bookies is a comprehensive sports and wagering website.

We will start with the staggering odds, for starters. The chances of picking a winning Powerball Ticket are:

292,201,338-1. That's 292 million, 201 thousand, 338. ������As for a perfect bracket, it has never happened, by the way. In fact, only twice has a 16 seed ever beaten a 1 seed. It occurred in 2018 and again in 2023. But other upsets, such as a 14 over a 3 or 13 over a 4 happend enough to bust your bracket.

The Actual Odds of a Perfect Bracket are Beyond Pluto Rediculous

The actual odds, according to Bookies.com of a perfect bracket are:

9,223,372,036,854,775,808-1. That includes quintillion, quadrillion, trillion on down...that's 9.2 quintillion.

Bookies.com has fun list of things that are more likely to happen to you than a perfect bracket. They include:

Being eaten by a shark---1 in 264 million

Becoming President of the US--1 in 32 million

Dying in a plane crash--1 in 11 million

Becoming a US Astronaut-1 in 7.6 million

Winning an Ollympic medal US--1 in 662,000.

A hole-in-one in golf--1 in 12,500

Wow...so, go ahead and pick the bracket, but remember, even if you win the office pool, the chance of being perfect are, well, beyond our comprehension! Happy hooping!