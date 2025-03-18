No St. Patty’s Luck for Kennewick DUI Driver, Loses Wheel in Crash

No Irish luck for an inebriated Kennewick driver on St. Patty's Day

A driver spotted scraping along without a left front wheel

Around 11:39 PM Monday, St. Patricks Day, a Kennewick Officer on patrol near West Canal Drive and Quinault noticed this sedan lurching along with its left front wheel.

It appeared to have heavy front-end damage. The Officer executed a traffic stop and after investigating, noticed the driver appeared to be intoxicated. The man, identified as 20 year old Alex Mendoza, was arrested and booked for DUI and other charges in the Benton County Jail.

Get our free mobile app

These charges include Hit and Run, his vehicle had been involved in a crash just moments earlier in Columbia Park. The charge is related to unattended property, meaning he hit a parked unoccupied vehicle,and then fled (or limped away) from the scene.