April 20th, the new facility opened.

Japanese Restaurant Opens at Vista Field

The new eatery opened with limited seating. It's Kuki Izakaya, located at 697 Crosswind Boulevard in the Vista Field Development area.

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According to the Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business the eatery is open 11AM to 9 PM Sunday through Thursday, and 11AM through 10 PM Friday and Saturday.

It was one of the first handful of businesses that have been built as part of the renovated airfield location.

Development Began After Airfield was Closed in 2013

The airfield was closed December 31st. 2013, and the following year, design plans began to emerge. A grand opening celebration was held in 2022 marking the completion of Phase 1 of the multi-phase project. Several more phases are planned i n the long-term expansion.

The restaurant is owned an operated by Isabelle Yuri Na and her husband, BK Hong, who also own the Chicken Bowl on Swift in Richland and the Ara Sushi Grill on George Washington Way.

The first business to open in the new development was their next door neighbor, Blueberry Bridal Boutique,which began operations in February of this year.