Officials in Whatcom County, WA (Bellingham) have issued new warnings about a dangerous 'cross' drug they have found mixed with fentanyl, and Narcan can't reverse its effects.

The Drug is Not New, But It's Criminal Use Is

According to the Whatcom County Co-Health Officer Dr. Meg Lelonek, the drug found in some fentanyl samples is what's known on the street as "rhino tranq," its official name is medetomidine (meda-toe-my-deen). It's a drug intended to tranquilize large animals, hence its "rhino" street name. They did not say where the samples came from, or if they were related to illegal drug activity.

However, the drug is impervious to Narcan, which reverses the effects of fentanyl and has saved hundreds of lives since its introduction in the state.

The Drug Cannot Be Detected

While pure fentanyl is odor and tasteless, sometimes the street drugs give off a very faint burnt scent. That's usually from the illegal manufacturing process. But the only way to determine if it's been mixed with medetomidine is to have it analyzed with test strips.

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Officials say there have not been any reports of deaths or injury to the new drug, but it's alarming that the samples tested in Whatcom County contained the new powerful drug.

It's even stronger than fentanyl, Law Enforcement agencies suspect it's possibly being blended into the fentanyl to 'enhance' its tranquilizer effects.

According to MyNorthwest.com:

"Medetomidine is primarily found as an additive to fentanyl, and will make the drug a much stronger sedative than fentanyl alone."

Authorities fear it will likely show up in the illegal street market scene soon. Medetomidine is not intended for, nor is it ever prescribed for humans.