Specific details surrounding the case have not been released.

WSP Alert to The Public About Missing Teen

Wednesday, June 3, the Yakima County Sheriff's Department released the latest Washington State Patrol missing person bulletin about a 16-year-old.

Authorities say Jacob Petersen was seen by his family on May 22nd. His last known location or spotting was in the Naches area.

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He's described as 5' 6" tall and about 150 lbs. WSP and the YCSO urge anyone who sees him to report the information to the YCSO at (509)-574-2500 or the National Center For Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

Officials did not say if there are any specific locations he may have gone to, or what any circumstances were surrounding his disappearance.

Officials say in WA state, there's between 800 and 1,800 missing children/teens. Those numbers vary greatly, because many of them are runaways.