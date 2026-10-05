There have been a number of strange, perhaps even cryptic, posts appearing on social media pages online in the Columbia Basin, Facebook and Instagram.

Who Is the Alliance to Preserve the Tri-Cities?

This caught our eye, it was a Facebook page, and saw one of their ads leading to their website on Instagram.

The Alliance to Preserve the Tri-Cities has verbage about opposing a "Tri-Cities" casino, but does not specifically mention which one. The only one currently active is the proposed Consolidated Tribes of the Colville Reservation's proposal for a 177 acre site near the King City Truck Stop. They do mention Washington casinos as well.

The Alliance Page asks visitors to sign their petition, but does NOT give any information about who is overseeing this 'petition,' nor details about if their personal information will be safeguarded.

Alliance website homepage screen shot Alliance website homepage screen shot

Their Page Says They are a Local Alliance

They claim to be a local alliance, but the verbage almost appears to be written by AI. It reads in part:

"we are a local alliance working to protect the health, safety and well-being of our community by saying no to a Tri-Cities Casino."

The Page Takes You in Circles

Most Citizen action pages will include links showing organizers, board of directors, specific actions they have or are taking to accomplish their goals. None of those are found here. No financial mentions are made, but the page contains no 501 c4 or Section 527 information normally associated with such groups.

When you click on the About the Alliance button, it either refreshes the home page, or just sits there. No transparency.

Their Facebook is even more mysterious. The last trackable entry is from November of 2025, when they changed their featured image. If you click to see who their 1 follower is, the page says they are marked private.

Alliance Facebook screen shot Alliance Facebook screen shot

But, We Do Know Out of State Entities are Involved

Near the bottom of the page, it says the Alliance Website is apparently "powered" by a group out of British Columbia called New Mode. Their page says they amplify your voice by lending online 'horsepower' to various causes. Hmmm.

The website also contains a link at the bottom to a San Francisco based, or originated group known as Give Well. It appears they research and examine thousands of charitable organizatons, and then offer "advice" as to where they think the most effective use of donatioin money should go.

Otherwise, There's Very Little to Go On

Judging from the only active casino project in our region being the proposed Colville one near Pasco, one could guess that's what they're referring to. But, we are going to dig a little deeper and see who's behind this non-transparent effort.