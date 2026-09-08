A 50-year-old repeat trespassing offender wound up half-shoeless after an altercation with Police in Moses Lake last last week.

The Man Was Making Threats Against Officers

The MLPD released information on Tuesday, Sept. 8th about the altercation.

The suspect, identified as Gary Swager of Moses Lake, was spotted trespassing on private property near Central Drive. MLPD said he'd previously been trespassed from the area, but kept showing.

Apparently The Suspect Threatened to Stab Police

He claims to own the property (he doesn't) and threatened to stab any Officer who tried to remove him.

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When the latest call came in, Swager made threatening moves toward the Officers with a knife-shaped object in his hand, and made an aggressive fighting stance.

He was hit with a Taser, which somehow knocked one of his shoes off. MLPD said in their report the Taser helped "assist" him to the ground, and he dropped the object.

He Was Unhurt, and Earned Another Trip to the Grant County Jail

He's facing multiple charges of Criminal Trespass and Resisting Arrest, the object in his hand turned out to be a battery pack.