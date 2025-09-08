Stolen Van Suspect Chased, Captured in Moses Lake

It's a bit of a distance from Arlington WA, to Moses Lake (218 miles), but a stolen vehicle suspect was captured Sunday afternoon.

The driver fled Grant County Deputies

Sunday around 12:30PM, Officers noticed a suspicious stolen van in the parking lot at the Motel 6 in Moses Lake.

However, the driver sped off and refused to stop for Deputies, After a brief pursuit, the driver crashed the van near the Hansen Road I-90 offramp area, and was quickly captured.

The suspect, 37-year-old Colin James Golden of Arlington, was booked into the Grant County jail on multiple charges, including DUI, attemping to elude Officers, possession of a stolen vehicle, and obstruction.

Golden was not injured in the crash.