A Friday traffic stop ended with a wanted Grant County drug suspect in cuffs.

Man Arrested With a LOT of Firearms in Vehicle

Aprili 10th. the Moses Lake Police Street Crimes Unit conducted a stop on a vehicle related to an ongoing drug investigation.

The stop happened on SR-17 not far from town near Randolph Road. The driver, identiified as 40-year-old Mason Beeman, had a lot of evidence in his vehicle.

Get our free mobile app

The MLPD reported after searching, they found ten firearms, a bulletproof vest, and drugs. A pound and a half of fentanyl powder, about 5 ounces of coke, over 2.5 ounces of meth, and they also sezied $1,400 in cash.

Officers said it was part of an ongoing drug investigation, and the "open" case could result in more arrests.

Initially, Beeman is facing charges of drug possession with intent to distribute narcotics according to Officers. Additional charges could be pending.

This is at least the 6th major drug bust in and around Moses Lake by this special unit and other law enforcement agencies in the county since last October.