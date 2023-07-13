More Information Released in Kennewick Reata Road Death

Area of homcide (Google maps) Area of homcide (Google maps) loading...

More information has been released related to a fatality that occurred near Kennewick on Sunday, June 9th.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office releases names

BCSO Deputies responded to a home in the 88000 block of Reata Road, just over a mile west of the I-82 and Badger Road interchange.

Around 2:30 PM the officers, who had responded to a report of a dead woman in the home, found 38-year-old Jena Olafson at the location. Her live-in boyfriend, identified as 38-year-old Michael Smith was located inside the home.

He was suffering from what the BCSO says was a self-inflicted wound, but did not specify what caused it. He was transported to a local hospital.

The BCSO says Olafson died by "homicidal means," but did not give any more details. Smith will be booked into the Benton County Jail on 2nd Degree Murder charges-Domestic Violence once he is released from the hospital.

Due to this being an ongoing investigation in the early stages, no other information has yet been released.